A new report suggests that Ubisoft has canceled an upcoming multiplayer game set in the Assassin’s Creed universe. The project, known internally as Assassin’s Creed League multiplayer, was rumored to be in development for some time but is now said to have been quietly canceled. This news comes shortly after Ubisoft announced major cost-cutting measures and the cancellation of several other projects.

Last month, Ubisoft confirmed that it had canceled six games as part of a wider restructuring plan. One of the most notable casualties was the long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. At that time, there were no public signs that the Assassin’s Creed franchise would be affected. However, recent information suggests that the situation has changed behind the scenes.

Assassin’s Creed League Multiplayer Game Reportedly Canceled

According to a report from French gaming outlet Origami, Assassin’s Creed League was designed as a cooperative multiplayer experience. The game would have allowed up to four players to team up and carry out assassinations together. Unlike the traditional single-player Assassin’s Creed titles, this project was focused on shared missions and teamwork, offering a different way to experience the series.

The report claims that Assassin’s Creed League originally started as downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, an upcoming title set in feudal Japan. Over time, the DLC reportedly grew into a standalone multiplayer project. Because of this, the canceled game may have shared the same historical setting and visual style as Shadows, which had already attracted attention for its Japanese theme.

Development of the multiplayer title was said to be handled by Ubisoft Annecy, a studio with experience in Assassin’s Creed multiplayer modes. Ubisoft Annecy previously worked on online features for Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. Despite this strong background, the project was reportedly unable to survive the company’s recent internal changes. Origami also notes that this cancellation was separate from the six games Ubisoft publicly confirmed were cut in January.

The reported cancellation has added to growing frustration within Ubisoft. Many employees are said to be feeling anger and uncertainty following layoffs across multiple studios. Around 70 developers were reportedly laid off from Ubisoft Halifax alone. Tensions have also increased after at least one employee who openly criticized Ubisoft’s return-to-office policy was dismissed.

In response to these events, Ubisoft’s French labor unions have called for a three-day strike scheduled from February 10 to February 12. The unions are also demanding the resignation of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. A leaked recording from an internal company meeting reportedly failed to reassure staff. It left many employees worried about job security and the company’s future direction.

At the time of writing, Ubisoft has not officially confirmed or denied the cancellation of Assassin’s Creed League. The Assassin’s Creed franchise remains one of Ubisoft’s most important brands. This report highlights the uncertainty surrounding game development at the company during a challenging period. Fans will now be watching closely to see how Ubisoft moves forward and what this means for future Assassin’s Creed projects.