Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest Will Be Delayed, Leaker Claims

According to a recent leak, it is likely that the Assassin’s Creed: Mirage sequel has been internally delayed. There is at least some weight to this information because it was disclosed by the leaker who practically made Mirage’s existence known before anyone else. On the other hand, the Crew Motorfestm also known as Project Orlando may also be delayed, according to information provided by Ubisoft leaker ScriptLeaksR6. The leaker also revealed that the engine used by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will still power Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game is built on a 2019 version of the engine. The Mirage sequel is now scheduled to come out in Q2 2024, according to the leaker.

The fact that Ubisoft will continue to be committed to publishing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora this year is at least encouraging news. As a result, this game will not be delayed in contrast to the other future titles from Ubisoft. During the upcoming Ubisoft Forward, further details about this project along with Mirage will be shared. Thus, keep an eye out for more surrounding the show soon.

Yesterday, the leaker indicated that Frontiers of Pandora pre-orders would go live shortly and that the game will only be available in first-person perspective. Nevertheless, there is still some hope for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as a recent source indicated that the game will probably be released this year. But, until Ubisoft formally speaks up and discusses the current state of affairs with the next release, we won’t know whether these allegations are accurate.

After a protracted period of rumors, Assassin’s Creed Mirage was finally revealed. According to Ubisoft, the game will be a sort of return to form because it will be a shorter, more narrative-focused experience than other games in the franchise. The release of Mirage will herald the return to a sizable metropolitan setting where players may prove their parkour prowess by scaling huge structures, jumping across rooftops, and evading security. The game will be made available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

