Assassin’s Creed Mirage Leak Hints At An Amazing New Feature

We have been getting a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage for many months. Recently, a leaked image of Assassin’s Creed Mirage surfaced online. We think that it is indeed accurate because the game is expected to hone in on a new feature: investigations. If this came out to be true, hopefully, this is what Ubisoft will show off, in action, for Assassin’s Creed Mirage very soon.
A New Assassin’s Creed Mirage Leak Surfaced Online
It’s been many months now since Ubisoft gave us a glimpse of a major reveal for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It would not be wrong to say that gaming fans have been quite hopeful for gameplay for some time now. Assassin’s Creed Mirage was rumored to be internally delayed until later this year and some even claimed that the game has been bumped to next year. The gaming company, Ubisoft recently confirmed its next major showcase that will take place in June. So, we expect to know something around then.
The new image swirling right now comes the way of xj0nathan who has a solid track record in the Assassin’s Creed community. He recently posted an image that seems to show Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s menu, where fans can clearly see inventory and tools. Let me tell you that there is also a tab for “investigation.” It is being said that this new tab will list the targets Basim needs to assassinate, or it could indicate that players will actually have to investigate, learn the identity of, and otherwise staple their intended targets.
For now, we have been getting a lot of rumors and speculation encircling Creed Mirage. We are not sure which one is true. As the game has fan-favorite character Basim and is going back to the series’ roots, many Assassin fans are excited about the title as well. We hope that it lives up to that hype. The game is tipped to be in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
