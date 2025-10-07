Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory to Launch for Free on November 18

There is good news for the players who are waiting for the new chapter of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft has announced a new story expansion for Assassin’s Creed Mirage called Valley of Memory, which will launch for free on November 18. The update comes as part of the game’s second anniversary celebration and promises fresh adventures, new features, and hours of additional gameplay.

Valley of Memory is a major free update for all Assassin’s Creed Mirage players. It offers up to six hours of new story content. The story takes place before the finale of the main game and follows Basim as he uncovers rumours that his long-lost father might still be alive in AlUla, a historic region in Saudi Arabia.

Basim sets off to find the truth, only to discover that the valley is under threat from a dangerous band of robbers, and his father has gone missing. The journey becomes a thrilling mix of discovery, combat, and stealth — all set in the breathtaking landscapes of 9th-century AlUla.

What’s New in the Expansion?

The update introduces an entirely new region and map, packed with new content. Players can expect:

A main questline with fresh assassination targets

Side quests, contracts, and hidden challenges

A new feature where Basim can play the oud, unlocked by collecting music sheets during parkour runs

A fresh take on the franchise’s classic black box missions, offering unique twists

The region includes historic locations like the old town of AlUla, Musa Ibn Musayr fortress, the Valley of the Stones, and the necropolis of Hegra. But beware, robbers have set traps across the desert, making exploration both beautiful and dangerous.

Game Improvements and New Features

Alongside the story expansion, Valley of Memory also brings gameplay improvements that apply to both the new area and the main story in Baghdad.

Replayable Missions and Challenges

Players can now replay black box missions and contracts after completing them once. Each mission will have special challenges, such as staying undetected or avoiding Eagle Vision. Completing these objectives will unlock exclusive rewards.

Parkour Enhancements

Ubisoft has refined the game’s parkour system for smoother movement. Players can now manually jump and perform side or back ejects even without a clear landing spot. This update allows for more fluid and creative movement across rooftops and cityscapes.

Skill and Tool Customization

A new Engineer 2 skill allows Basim to utilise all level 1 tool modifications. The level 3 upgrades have been added to all tools.

New Difficulty Levels

Two new difficulty modes have been introduced, allowing players to adjust the challenge to their preferred playstyle.

Developed by Multiple Ubisoft Studios

The Valley of Memory expansion is being developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux and Ubisoft Paris, with support from Ubisoft Bucharest, Da Nang, and Montpellier.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is currently available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, iOS, PC (Ubisoft Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store). The Valley of Memory expansion will be available for free on November 18, 2025.

This update promises to breathe new life into Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It will give fans another chance to explore Basim’s story and experience the magic of the Assassin’s Creed world once again.