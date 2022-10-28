In the latest earning report, Ubisoft revealed new details about the Assassin’s Creed multiplayer project. Not only this, but the company also confirms that Assassin’s Creed is getting a standalone multiplayer game. The project is in the works from a team that includes For Honor vets, Ubisoft has announced.

Assassin’s Creed is Getting a Standalone Multiplayer Game

See Also; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom new updates

The company has further revealed that it was “investigating” ways to bring back Assassin’s Creed multiplayer as a standalone experience codenamed Project Invictus. So now, the project will be part of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity hub and handled by a team experienced with multiplayer combat.

“A team, including For Honor veterans, is currently working on bringing back multiplayer to Assassin’s Creed with a standalone experience through Infinity under the project codename Invictus,” Ubisoft said.

So, standalone Assassin’s Creed multiplayer is a component of Assassin’s Creed Infinity. It’s a platform designed to connect all upcoming Assassin’s Creed games into a single cohesive network. Some of the Assassin’s Creed games that have been announced throughout 2022, including Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, set in Baghdad, Codename Red, in Feudal Japan, and the enigmatic Codename Hexe, which may be set throughout 16th century Europe and focus on witch trials

The company has not revealed at what stage of development Assassin’s Creed Invictus is in. However, the players are hoping to get it anytime soon. Most probably, the company will launch it in the first quarter of 2023.

Check Also: Netflix Mobile App is Hiding Dozens of Games – Here’s How to Play