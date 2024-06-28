Assassin’s Creed Remakes on the Horizon

Attention Assassins! Gear up for a trip down memory lane. In a recent interview, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that the company is actively developing multiple remakes of past Assassin’s Creed games. This exciting news is sure to thrill fans who have been clamoring for a chance to revisit some of the franchise’s most iconic titles with a modern makeover.

While specific titles haven’t been officially revealed, Guillemot hinted that the remakes will focus on “some of the games we’ve created in the past.”

This opens the door to a treasure trove of possibilities, with beloved entries like Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, or Black Flag potentially getting the remake treatment.

The remakes aim to breathe new life into these classic adventures. Players can expect stunning visual upgrades, taking advantage of modern graphics technology. Additionally, gameplay mechanics might be refined to feel smoother and more engaging for contemporary audiences.

This news comes at a time when the Assassin’s Creed franchise is undergoing something of a renaissance. The recent release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage offered a return to the series’ roots, with a focus on stealth and parkour. Remakes of earlier titles could further solidify the franchise’s appeal and allow a new generation of gamers to experience these cornerstone titles.

The announcement of the game remakes is a cause for celebration for fans. It remains to be seen exactly which games will be chosen and when they’ll be released, but one thing’s for sure: the future of Assassin’s Creed looks bright. So, dust off your hidden blades, because exciting adventures await!