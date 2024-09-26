Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Mac Delayed to February 2025

Fans of Assassin’s Creed who were eagerly awaiting the Mac release of “Assassin’s Creed Shadows” will need to wait a bit longer. Ubisoft announced a three-month delay for the title, pushing its release date from November 15th, 2024, to February 14th, 2025.

The news came via a letter posted on the official Assassin’s Creed social media accounts. VP and executive producer Marc-Alexis Cote explained the decision, stating that the company needs “more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features.”

Ubisoft’s ambition for the game appears to be a key factor in the delay. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows” promises a unique experience for Mac players, venturing into Japanese history and featuring a dual-character approach. Players will be able to switch between a stealthy shinobi assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as they navigate the beautiful landscapes of Japan.

According to a recent financial update from Ubisoft, the delay might also be influenced by lessons learned from the release of “Star Wars Outlaws.” Additionally, “Assassin’s Creed Shadows” will break away from the traditional season pass model used for downloadable content in previous installments.

The delay has some implications for pre-orders. Pre-orders that bundled the game with a season pass will be refunded. As a goodwill gesture, future pre-orders will include the first expansion for the game free of charge. The exact refund timeline remains unclear, and the game is still listed on the Mac App Store with a November release date and a $69.99 price tag.

While the news might be disappointing for some Mac players, it ultimately suggests Ubisoft’s commitment to delivering a polished and high-quality experience for “Assassin’s Creed Shadows” on Mac. The extra development time should allow the team to refine the game and ensure a smoother launch experience in February 2025.