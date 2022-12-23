ASUS Breaks World Record With 9 GHz Overclocked Intel CPU

Advertisement

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of news with you all. Do you know why Pcs are overclocked? Actually, some PCs are overclocked in order to achieve faster performance. However, a significant difference usually requires more advanced cooling and higher-end components in order to achieve this goal. The amazing piece of news is that ASUS recently broke a world record for CPU overclocking by using an Intel Core i9 and liquid helium.

Advertisement

ASUS Makes A New World Record For CPU Overlocking

In a press release and YouTube video, the company has recently shared this news for breaking a world record. In the youtube video, Asus showcased its new world record for CPU overclocking, which pumped up the 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900K to an outstanding 9.008 GHz under normal conditions. Let me tell you that this processor has a maximum boost clock of 5.8 GHz. This was achieved by using:

ASUS’ own ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard

a ROG Thor 1600W Titanium power supply

a healthy supply of liquid helium.

The company stated:

Advertisement

“a limited supply of liquid helium forced the team to accomplish this historic feat within one hour. They had initial success reaching 8.9 GHz, but the target of 9 GHz was always in their sights. In their first attempts, they just could not get it to validate. Adding to the pressure, one of the USB ports froze up, disabling the system’s keyboard and wasting precious time.”

The good part of the news is that the team was able to save the result. According to Intel’s HWBOT rankings, the previous record was set over eight years ago. At that time, an AMD FX-8370 was cooled with liquid nitrogen in order to reach a clock speed of 8.72 GHz. The CPU then reached a temperature of -186°C, or -302.8°F. However, this time, ASUS’s team tested a Core i9-13900K with liquid nitrogen cooling, where it achieved 8.7 GHz. Some extra tinkering and a different chemical were enough to break all existing records.

Also Read: Vivo S16 Series Announced: Boasts Dimensity 8200 & 50MP Selfie Shooter (phoneworld.com.pk)