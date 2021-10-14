ASUS Brings Latest ZenBook Duo UX482 and Tilting ScreenPad Plus to Pakistan

ASUS Pakistan today announced the latest laptop in the premium ZenBook series, the 14-inch ZenBook Duo 14(UX482), a recipient of prestigious 2021 CES® Innovation Awards is now available from ASUS authorized distributor Tech Sirat. The new two-screen model introduces the tilting ASUS ScreenPad™ Plus, a full-width secondary touchscreen with a new auto-tilt mechanism that improves readability, aids cooling, and works seamlessly with the main display for effortless multitasking and creativity.

ZenBook Duo 14 offers many of the benefits and features of its larger but with a 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus and a more compact form factor that’s designed to enable the ultimate mobile productivity and superb connectivity. The lightweight ZenBook Duo 14 is a mere 16.9 mm thin, is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors, and offers up to 17 hours battery life for all-day autonomy.

Moreover, ASUS also implements this free official 2 year warranty in Pakistan for customers of ASUS and ROG laptops. Customers can claim their coverage with the devices they purchased from the official distributor Tech Sirat.

Tilting ScreenPad Plus

ZenBook Duo 14 introduce a new tilting ScreenPad Plus design that adds a new dimension to on-the-go computing. This full-width secondary touchscreen — which has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a higher brightness of 400 nits — automatically tilts upwards by up to 7°, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability. It makes working with the main four-sided frameless NanoEdge display even more seamless, with endless ways to optimize and personalize workflows. When the laptops are placed on the supplied Duo Stand, the tilted display sits at a stylus-friendly angle, and both displays support the latest 4096-pressure-level devices including the bundled ASUS Pen.

The upgraded Screen Xpert 2 software that powers ScreenPad Plus includes a collection of new and updated built-in apps to help boost productivity, such as the new Window Flick feature that allows users to simply flick windows between displays. The popular Task Group app has an updated design, so users can see their Task Groups at a glance, and lock into work modes instantly by launching multiple apps with a single tap. ScreenXpert 2 also premieres the exciting new Control Panel, a fully-customizable app that will revolutionize creative workflows. Control Panels gives the user precise and intuitive control in creative apps, with intuitive controls for adjusting brush size, saturation, layer opacity, and much more. Control Panel currently works with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere and After Effects, and more compatible apps will be announced in the near future.

Latest processors and supercharged graphics

ZenBook Duo 14 is powered by a 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, with multiple cores and paired with 16 GB RAM to make light work of cross-screen workflows using the 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus and the main display. Ultrafast storage with a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD helps accelerate any workflow and optimize productivity. ZenBook Duo 14 also features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with the 11th Gen Intel processors to intelligently boost performance. With a discrete NVIDIA GeForce® MX450 graphics, ZenBook Duo 14 delivers silky-smooth visuals for multitasking users, supercharging photo- and video-editing tasks. Casual content creators will love the effortless on-the-go visual power that ZenBook Duo 14 provides.

Next generation connectivity

For easy connections to peripherals, ZenBook Duo 14 has comprehensive high-performance I/O capabilities including a pair of the latest Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports. These support Power Delivery and DisplayPort™ for a more convenient way to boost up your creativity. Moreover, ZenBook Duo 14 also includes up to the latest and greatest WiFi 6E4, with the brand-new 6 GHz frequency band for ensuring even better connection quality and stability.