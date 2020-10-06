Asus launches its latest 5G gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3 in the United States of America. The new smartphone has some very high-end specifications along with a number of features and accessories meant to improve the mobile gaming experience.

Asus’ New 5G Gaming Smartphone ROG Phone 3 is Now Available in US

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset. It has a 6.59-inches screen with an OLED HDR display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. That’s stunning. In addition to that, the smartphone has a massive 6,000mAh battery as the previous model.

In terms of memory space, the ROG Phone 3 comes in two variants. The first variant has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 512GB of ROM storage and is priced at $1,000. The other variant comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with a 512 of ROM storage. It is available at $1100. 16GB of RAM is still a rare spec for smartphones around the globe, but it is available in a higher variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The ROG Phone 2 debuted at a starting price of $900.

Asus stated that it has adjusted the smartphone’s ultrasonic buttons, called AirTriggers. Asus’ AirTrigger system to make this a better gaming phone than its previous models. The AirTrigger system installs motion sensors on the edge of the phone to copy shoulder buttons typically found on game controllers. The new AirTriggers also add the option to chart an in-game command, like reloading your weapon, when you shake the phone.

