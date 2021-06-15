Asus Releases Chromebook CM5 with a Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 Processors

Recently, Asus has launched its latest Ryzen-powered Chromebook, named the Chromebook Flip CM5. The best attribute of the latest CM5 is that it supports both Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce. Furthermore, the new CM5 has a 15.6-inch screen and the company is promoting this laptop for cloud-based gaming.

However, the laptop only has a 60Hz screen and Radeon integrated graphics, so we cant denote it as a“gaming laptop”. Still, Asus has incorporated some features to advance it as a gaming laptop. For example, the WASD keys are highlighted in orange, which the company says “lets users stand out while enjoying quick, intuitive gameplay in cloud-based games.” There a few Windows laptops that have done bold things with their WASD keys, but this is the first time that Chromebook has arrived with such keys.

Asus Releases Chromebook Flip CM5 with a Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 Processors

In addition to that, the laptop is equipped with the Harmon Kardon-certified audio system and Wi-Fi stabilizer technology, which will surely assist in creating a more immersive gaming experience.

Furthermore, the new CM5 has a 57Wh battery, and according to the statistics of the company, it offers up to 10 hours of battery life. In addition to that, you can also configure the laptop with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the company also provided the option to choose a Ryzen 5 3500C or a Ryzen 3 3250C, both of which arrive with AMD Radeon integrated graphics. In addition to that, the chassis itself is composed of an aluminum alloy, which Asus describes as “mineral gray” with an “obsidian velvet” texture. The new CM5 is now available for $499.99.

