ASUS Rog 8 Series Launch Date & Rear Camera Design Confirmed

Recently, Asus shared a teaser of its upcoming ROG Ally 8 series smartphones. The company has confirmed that the smartphone series will be launched on January 9 in the global market at the CES event, which will start at 7:30 PM (GMT+8). As per the details, the upcoming device will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, probably coupled with the company’s next-gen heat dissipation solution to provide the best possible performance while gaming.

Asus has not officially confirmed any details other than a partial back design, as shown in a teaser image. However, smartphone enthusiasts have enhanced the shadows in the teaser, revealing a redesigned camera island.

Furthermore, the upcoming model, probably the vanilla ROG Phone 8, showcases a unique square-shaped camera module that expands from the right edge, leading to a pentagon-like shape. The camera island consists of three camera modules along with an LED flash, without any indication of flashy RGB LEDs on the back.

Geekbench listings have offered additional insights into all three models of the series: – ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. The vanilla model will come with 16GB of RAM, while the Pro and Ultimate models will be equipped with a higher 24GB RAM capacity. Furthermore, the vanilla version is expected to come with a standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro and Ultimate models will likely be equipped with an overclocked variant of the chipset with a slightly higher peak clock speed.

