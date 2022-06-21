Asus ROG Phone 6: Everything We Know So Far

Asus ROG Phone series is a gaming series. This year we expect to see the Asus Rog Phone 6. We have summed up all the rumors till date that we have heard about the Phone 6 here.

In the June 1st, Asus company confirmed the name of the upcoming device to be Asus Rog Phone 6. On the same date the launching date of the device was also confirmed to be July 5th.

As per the company’s launching practice, the device will only be simply announced on the 5th. It will be weeks after the announcement that the Asian customers will actually own the device. Same is the case with Western buyers, they have to wait for even longer till they actually get the possession of the device. US is usually the last one to get the Asus device.

The Rog Phone 6 are among the leaders of the gaming market, so we do not expect anything less than the best in this one as well. They have all the gamer aesthetics to it.

Earlier this year in January, a sketch which was assumed to be of Rog Phone 6 appeared. If that sketch is in fact of Rog Phone 6, the design is not that very different from Rog Phone 5. The device will come with the same design elements as the last years i.e. a rear display, a headphone jack, Air taggers and two USB-C ports i.e. one on the bottom and the other on the side of the device.

It will be the first gaming device to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With the flagship chipset at the helm the performance of the device will be smooth ad with very less overheating problems. The RAM of the device is 18 GB with an internal storage of 512 GB capacity. The display is expected to be coming with a 144 Hz OLED and FHD+ resolution. The battery capacity of the device is 6,000 mAh with a 65W wired charging tech like the previous versions. The device also comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

As the device is gaming phone, the photography is not the main focus. But one never knows we can expect some surprises from the company at the launch.

The company has not yet said anything about it price. We can speculate about the prices from its past prices of the devices. The Asus ROG Phone 5S was priced at $1,099 and the Asus ROG Phone 5S Pro for $1,299. So we can expect the price to be somewhere close to $1,000.

All the information shared here are rumors, so there is good chance that the Asus Rog Phone 6 may come with specs and features different than discussed here.

