Asus Rolls Out the World’s Most Powerful Gaming Tablet, the ROG Flow Z13

Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Asus has announced a new addition to its diverse range of tablets. The Rog Flow Z13 is claimed to be the world’s most powerful gaming tablet. The new tablet incorporates the best aspects of a gaming PC and this versatility creates an all-new gaming experience. The new device supports touch input, a gamepad, and even a traditional mouse and keyboard, thus allowing you to choose the perfect way to play. Furthermore, just like its predecessors, the brand new Z13 is fully compatible with the XG Mobile ecosystem, thus allowing for one-cable pairing with a powerful GPU.

Specifications of the ROG flow Z13:

The ROG flow Z13 incorporates Intel’s latest processor that is the Intel® Core™ i9-12900H along with the Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series GPUs. In terms of display, the screen offers 1080p resolution with120Hz refresh rate or a 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Though, both the options have Adaptive Sync, Dolby Vision support, and color accuracy provided by Pantone. Furthermore, the slate is only 12mm thick, thus making it highly portable.

Moreover, the company has installed a built-in kickstand that can be opened up to 170°, allowing you to comfortably play games or watch your favorite content anywhere. The integrated keyboard also acts as a screen protector.

Highly Compatible:

On the other hand, a pair of USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port is provided to make it easy to connect wired mice or any other peripherals. Along with that, the new tablet has Wi-Fi 6E support which ensures a solid connection. The weight of the Flow Z13 is just over one kg thus making it a perfect traveling partner for a gamer on the go.

Till now, we don’t know anything about the price, but we can figure out that it would be an expensive tablet.

