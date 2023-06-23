Asus Zenfone 10 Renders Surfaced Online

We have been getting many rumors and leaks regarding Asus Zenfone 10 since the beginning of this year. The highly anticipated smartphone is all set to make its debut on June 29. Recently, a new set of renders of the upcoming Asus Phone surfaced online revealing its design and color options. The new renders have confirmed the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack – a feature uncommon on flagship phones these days. Let’s dig into what we know so far about this phone.

Asus Zenfone 10 Specs, Features & Design

The company hasn’t detailed the Zenfone 10’s specs sheet yet. However, Asus has confirmed that the smartphone will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In addition to that, the smartphone will sport a 5.9″ AMOLED panel of FullHD+ resolution with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It will come with wireless charging and a second-gen six-axis gimbal stabilization as well. The handset is tipped to come with two RAM (8GB/16GB) and storage (256GB/512GB) options. Moreover, it will have a 5,000 mAh battery charged through a USB-C port to keep the lights on.

Reports claim that Zenfone 10’s selfie snapper will probably use a 32MP sensor. On the other hand, the dual camera setup on the rear is tipped to comprise 200MP primary and 8MP ultrawide units. The smartphone will be IP68 rated and will come with a metal frame with a plastic back.

Last month, the company mistakenly unveiled that Zenfone 10 would have an approximate retail price of $749, however, it’s still unclear if that’s for the base model or another variant. The Asus Zenfone 10 launch is set to be on June 29, so there’s little time left to know all about its specs, price, and availability. Stay tuned to know more about this flagship phone.

