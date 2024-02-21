Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed

The upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra launch is set to be on March 14th. The launch event is planned to take place at 8:00 pm in Taipei. The announcement teaser hints that the phone will also be available in the markets of New York and Berlin. The company calls it an “AI-integrated flagship phone”. The smartphone will boast several AI features. It seems as if ASUS is also following the path of other smartphone companies that are heavily investing in generative AI features.

We're thrilled to invite you to the live online unveiling of the #Zenfone11Ultra #ExpandYourVision . Mark your calendars for Thursday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Prepare to discover our innovative, AI-integrated flagship phone that's eagerly awaiting its debut!

Expected Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Specs

According to the latest reports, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED display. It will come with a 120Hz or 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power up the handset. Moreover, the Asus Phone will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

As per camera details, Zenfone 11 Ultra is tipped to house a 50MP IMX890 primary camera with Gimbal OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 120° FoV, and a 32MP 3x optical zoom with OIS. In addition, the smartphone will sport a 32MP RGBW front selfie snapper. The handset will house a 5,500mAh battery to keep the lights on with 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Four color options are anticipated for the Zenfone 11 Ultra: Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Desert Sienna. There have been no words regarding the price yet. Stay tuned to get more info!