Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 21, 2024
Asus Zenfone 11

Asus has been working on its highly anticipated smartphone, Zenfone 11 Ultra. A few days ago, some rumors circulated that Asus had discontinued its Zenfone lineup. However, the brand quickly clarified that it’s not true. Finally, the mobile maker has revealed the launch date for the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra. The phone will make its debut on March 14. Here’s all we know about the upcoming Asus phone.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Date

The upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra launch is set to be on March 14th. The launch event is planned to take place at 8:00 pm in Taipei. The announcement teaser hints that the phone will also be available in the markets of New York and Berlin. The company calls it an “AI-integrated flagship phone”. The smartphone will boast several AI features. It seems as if ASUS is also following the path of other smartphone companies that are heavily investing in generative AI features.

Expected Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Specs

According to the latest reports, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED display. It will come with a 120Hz or 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power up the handset. Moreover, the Asus Phone will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

As per camera details, Zenfone 11 Ultra is tipped to house a 50MP IMX890 primary camera with Gimbal OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 120° FoV, and a 32MP 3x optical zoom with OIS. In addition, the smartphone will sport a 32MP RGBW front selfie snapper. The handset will house a 5,500mAh battery to keep the lights on with 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Four color options are anticipated for the Zenfone 11 Ultra: Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Desert Sienna. There have been no words regarding the price yet. Stay tuned to get more info!

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 21, 2024
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>