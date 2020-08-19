ASUS Zenfone 7 Launch Date: Specifications and Price

ASUS Zenfone 7 breaks the cover on 26 August with teasers slowly dropping to hype. The gossip mill, churning out the unheard-of information surrounding Zenfone 7, is at the same time.

About a year ago the ASUS 6 Zenfone (also known as Zenfone 6z and ASUS 6Z), the largest Taiwanese electronics firm ASUS, launched its new, Android smartphone. Zenfone 6 replaced Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5z in 2018. This year’s introduction of the Zenfone Series seems to be postponed, possibly because of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Asus Zenfone 7 Series Specifications

There will now be two Zenfone 7 series smartphones: regular Zenfone 7; and Zenfone 7 Pro. Now, the latest leak has confirmed. The main discrepancy is that the Zenfone 7 Pro is expected to have a Snapdragon 865 + Cpu. While the other one is powered by Snapdragon 865. The launch stream shows specifically that the company is going to launch the Zenfone 7 series on August 26, 2020.

According to Roland Quandt, the Zenfone 7 series has a Pro edition with two separate power models. According to resources, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage would cost the Zenfone 7 with Snapdragon 865 + 549 EUR. There will also be a variant for EUR 499 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB. The handheld Zenfone 7 series also has a battery of 5000mAh that is only marginally smaller than the one on the ROG Phone 3.

Asus Zenfone 7 Series Expected Price

For a starting price of Rs 50,784, for the 6 GB RAM, the 6Z Zenfone 6, popular in Pakistan, released the 6 GB capacity version. But we’re all about the flagship standard. The price of Zenfone 7 aka 7Z would therefore theoretically be compatible with the rate of Asus 6Z at launch in Pakistan. In fact, at this moment we are still not aware when Zenfone 7 will enter Pakistan.

Although Quandt does not expressly state that Zenfone 7 Pro is going to be called while Zenfone 7 is going to be a toned-down model. The Zenfone 7 reveals that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8 GB of RAM and Android 10 on Zenfone 7 would be accessible, such documents reveal. There is a 959 single-core score and 3345 multi-core points. In comparison, the Asus Zenfone 7 retains the Zenfone 6’s flip camera. This is a win-win scenario for those who enjoyed it last year. Zenfone 7 with a 5000mAh battery and 30W fast charging power. The handset is also supported by 5G.

There are no current prices for Asus Zenfone 7, but it should be well under EUR 400 provided that Zenfone 7 Pro is scheduled to launch at EUR 449. The Zenfone 7’s Pakistan price is nowhere known, so we will have to wait. What we have to do, however, is wait until 26 August and find out what we have to do.