For quite some time, we are listening that Asus is going to launch its Zenfone 8 family soon. Now the company has officially announced the launch date of the upcoming series. Asus Zenfone 8 will launch on May 12 at 1 PM Eastern / 7 PM CET. The company says we should expect something that’s “big on performance”, and “compact in size”. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phones.

Asus Zenfone 8 will Become Official on May 12

A few days earlier, Zenfone 8 has appeared on the Geekbench listing revealing some key specs as well. The vanilla version will pack a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8 GB RAM and boots Android 11. According to previous leaks, all Zenfone 8 series models will bring Snapdragon 888 chipsets and AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and FHD+ resolution. For cameras, there’s talk of a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera alongside a yet to be released Sony IMX663 module. The Zenfone 8 series will also bring 30W charging.

It is obvious that the series will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset at the helm. It’s Zenfone 8 Mini is also in many leaks and rumours grabbing the users attention. Anyhow, at this point it is unclear to say whether the company will unveil two or three phones on that day. We will surely get more information about it in the coming days.

