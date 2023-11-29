Atlas Honda Introduces first EV Bike for test marketing in Pakistan

Atlas Honda, the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the country, celebrated its 60th year of operations in Pakistan. The joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company has been at the forefront of motorcycle and auto parts manufacturing since 1963.

To commemorate the milestone, a ceremony was held at Atlas Honda’s Sheikhupura Factory. The event was graced by Mr. Shinji Aoyama, Executive Vice President and COO of Honda Motor Company, Mr. Noriaki Abe, Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products, and Mr. Toshio Kuwahara, President & CEO of Asian Honda Motor Company.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Aoyama expressed his deep gratitude to Atlas Group, Atlas Honda Associates, Dealers and Auto Parts Manufacturers for the expansion of Honda Business in Pakistan. He mentioned that the mobility industry is going through a rapid transformation and Honda Motor was well positioned for the future. He was confident that Honda will continue to develop innovative products that satisfy both the customers and society at large.

In his address, Mr. Abe shared his joy at seeing Honda products become an essential part of the daily life of many in Pakistan. Mr. Abe then unveiled Honda’s first EV motorcycle – Honda BENLY e – for the Pakistani market. Honda BENLY e will be offered for test marketing. New products will be offered based on the market feedback so that society and customers get the best of what Honda has to offer.

Mr. Kuwahara in his comments congratulated the Atlas Honda ecosystem present at the 60th anniversary. He said Pakistan was an important market and Honda will strive to introduce attractive products for Pakistani customers.

Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi, President and CEO of Atlas Honda, shared a brief history of the company’s performance in terms of sales, localization, parts business, employment and contribution to the exchequer. He shared the resolve to carry the Group’s philosophy of what has been earned from the society must be shared with the society. He added that, in the past six decades, Atlas Honda has grown in response to the changing needs of the market. While expanding its product line up and achieving localization of up to 95 percent, the company developed the largest network of local auto parts manufacturers and dealers. With more than 10,000 touchpoints, the company has created direct employment opportunities for more than 150,000 people. The success of Atlas Honda is due to this talented and dedicated resource. The highly skilled jobs created by the operations of the company have helped transform lives and livelihoods of millions.

