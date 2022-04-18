Atrocity all over social media platforms as the shopkeeper in Bareilly openly plays Pakistan Zindabad song

India is a secular country and diverse people of many religions stay in this country. Any peculiar patriotic activities are intolerant in this region. A shopkeeper in UP’s Bareilly district runs a small grocery shop and earns his living on daily basis for his family. His love for Pakistan got revealed when he played the song “Pakistan Zindabad” openly without any fear in his shop during work time. This resulted in the outrage on social media platforms over a citizen playing a Pakistan Zindabad song.

The video got viral on social media featuring the whole scene of the shopkeeper working in the background the song was playing and he was going to the back of the shop again and again to replay. Someone also reported that when he was asked to stop the song, he rather raised the volume. Someone from the Singhai Kalan village uploaded the video of his patriotism.

Shopkeeper in Bareilly openly plays Pakistan Zindabad song

The local GJP leaders Himanshu Patel and Ashish Patel filed a complaint to the police to go and enquire. The police registered an FIR against the two accused persons. When the police asked him about his action, he said that he want to be free. He has been put in jail for an untold period of time.

These anti-national slogans are not played for the first time in India. Many incidents occur in various areas of the countries where Muslims are in bad conditions. Indians are worrying that these recurring slogans of patriotism for Pakistan can disturb the social harmony of the country.

