On Friday, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Atta Tarar, offered clarity on the government’s decision to shutdown X (formerly known as Twitter), explaining that the move was motivated by national security concerns. In an interview with Voice of America (VoA), Tarar shared that the government is working to improve its web management systems to better protect against cyberattacks, ensuring that the digital space remains safe from harmful elements.

The Minister stressed that the ban on X during the election period was not an attempt to suppress free speech. Instead, it was part of the government’s strategy to curb the activities of terrorist organizations and separatist groups, which have used the platform to spread propaganda and incite violence. According to Tarar, groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have exploited X to give live updates on violent incidents, including attacks on critical infrastructure such as the Gwadar Port Authority. This use of the platform posed a serious threat to Pakistan’s national security, prompting the government’s intervention.

Atta Tarar Unveils Security Concerns Behind X Shutdown in Pakistan

Tarar went on to explain that the government is not seeking to permanently block access to X but is instead working toward finding a solution that balances security concerns with the need for open communication. He expressed optimism that constructive dialogue with the platform’s representatives could resolve the issues in a way that maintains freedom of expression while protecting the nation from online threats. He noted that the government’s aim is to ensure that platforms like people do not misuse X to promote terrorism or other illegal activities.

The government hopes that by upgrading its cyber defences and fostering a cooperative relationship with X, it will be able to safeguard national security without having to impose long-term restrictions on social media platforms. Tarar’s comments reflect Pakistan’s effort to maintain a delicate balance—securing its borders and citizens while ensuring that it does not unduly compromise freedom of expression. The upcoming discussions with X could lead to a resolution that addresses these concerns while enabling the platform to continue operating in the country under safer and more controlled conditions.