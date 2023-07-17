Attention Students!!! HEC Announces List Of Illegal & Recognized Universities In Pakistan

HEC recently issued a list of illegal/non-recognized campuses of universities in Pakistan. The point worth mentioning here is that the degrees of the students enrolled in any program in the shared institutions will not be recognized by HEC. So, students need to be quite careful and they are informed not to pursue admission to these institutions.

Degrees Of Students Enrolled in Illegal Universities Will Not Be Recognized By HEC

Let me tell you that HEC recognizes degrees from higher education institutions from the public and private sectors in Pakistan along with their approved campuses at particular places. You can check the status of colleges affiliated with public sector universities by respective universities. The point notable here is that private sector HEls are not allowed to grant affiliation so they can only operate through their accredited Main Campus and accredited campus/sub-campus having NOC of HEC.

Illegal and Fake Universities in Pakistan

Students are warned not to take admission to any unrecognized institution. The list of fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognized institutions in Pakistan recalled up till now is available on the HEC website at Universities Illegal/Fake Universities & Campuses (hec.gov.pk). The fact is that any campus, college, or branch established without the approval of HEC and not listed on the HEC website will be treated as fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognized. Moreover, the degrees acquired after studying at such places will not be recognized by HEC.

HEC Recognized Universities

The list of Recognized universities by HEC includes 247 universities. Head to the page to check out: Universities HEC recognized Campuses

HEC-recognized Campuses of Public and Private Universities

The list of Sub-campuses of Government and Private Universities is available at www.hec.gov.pk/site/recognizedCampuses

Unaccredited Institutions:

https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/Accreditation.aspx

Keep it in your mind that any other university which is not listed on the HEC website and is operating unlawfully will be treated as a fake. So, students need to be quite careful while opting for a degree in any such university.

Also Read: Sony Signs A 10-Year Deal With Microsoft To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation (phoneworld.com.pk)