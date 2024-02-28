Attention! This Malware Disguises Itself As Chrome To Steal Your Data

In a recent development, cybersecurity experts revealed a significant threat to mobile security, primarily for Google Chrome users on Android. The researchers reported an advanced version of the Android XLoader malware. It is associated with the threat actor ‘Roaming Mantis’. The most concerning part about this malware is that it can execute itself without user interaction. So, all Google Chrome users need to be quite alert!!

A Dangerous Chrome App Can Steal Your Photos & Passwords

According to the latest reports, this malware spreads through SMS texts containing shortened URLs. It redirects users to a page where they’re encouraged to download an Android installation file (APK) which looks like a harmless mobile app. McAfee researchers also underscored the malware’s evolution. According to them, the new variant can not only enter devices but can also automatically activate itself after installation. It disguises itself as ‘Chrome’ with a stylized ‘r.’

The malware fools users into bestowing it continuous background running privileges. Moreover, it also recommends users set it as the default SMS application, using messages in multiple languages. On the other hand, the malware can autonomously execute malicious actions. It can compromise liable information like passwords, messages, photos, contacts, and important hardware details.

The researchers reported the technique to Google and the company is already working on the implementation of mitigations to prevent this type of implementation in future Android versions. The Google Chrome app is available to download from the Google Play store. Users are advised to download the app through the official Play Store.

How to stay safe?

Make sure that Google Protect is enabled.

Refrain from visiting unreliable websites and downloading anything from unofficial sources.

If your phone has ‘Chrome’ with a stylized ‘r,’ delete it immediately.

The internet has become a dangerous space for the ignorant. There are multifarious threat actors out there who want to steal users’ data for different purposes. That’s why staying safe while browsing the web has become quite essential.