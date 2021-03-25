Audience Poll Study by vivo: 63% Consumers Prefer Smartphone for Professional Photography Rather than a Conventional DSLR

The globally renowned brand vivo has progressed significantly in the local market to become a principal customer-centric brand in Pakistan. Pakistan is still an untapped market and carries immense potential with increasing local interest for high-tech smartphones with impeccable designs. vivo has made it a priority to provide consumers with elegant smartphones that enable them to explore the modern tech world in a beautiful manner.

The company’s strategic ambition on transforming the overall smartphone photography experience is apparent as recently it launched its premium flagship V20 series with the cutting-edge technology of Eye Autofocus to redefine selfie capabilities. In addition to that, lately, vivo has collaborated with ZEISS(an optoelectronic industry giant) for the creation of vivo-ZEISS Imaging Lab, the development of a vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System and ambition to co-promote the latest smartphone imaging technologies for users all around the world. According to a forecast revolving in the news and social media, the latest sophisticated flagship X series will arrive with the applications of the vivo ZEISS partnership as mentioned above.

Audience Poll Study by vivo: 63% Consumers Fancy Smartphone for Professional Photography Rather than a Conventional DSLR

By following its consumer-centric approach, the company organized an audience poll for vivo fans to know their inclination towards a professional photography smartphone over a traditional DSLR. The audience poll generated huge consumer attention on social media platforms. The poll findings illustrated that there is a high inclination towards smartphones for professional photography and shoots over any conventional DSLR. According to the poll findings, about 63% of people consider a high-end smartphone more suitable for professional-level photos than a DSLR camera.

Being one of the most popular brands in the world, vivo has already made significant grounds in taking its smartphone photography to unparallel standards with the release of its new X series smartphones in multiple markets around the globe. The X series of vivo is regarded as the professional photography flagship segment of smartphones equipped with an awesome camera experience, beautiful design, and a high-performing set of internals that is perfect for today’s creators. The forthcoming launches in the flagship series of vivo will provide its users with high-end technology in terms of photography. The latest X series already came with Gimbal stabilization 2.0 which holds a lot of potential for content creators and professional photographers. The smartphone has stable-shooting capabilities, exceptional lenses and sensors, and a high-level advanced camera system that enable users to take all of life’s stories with impeccable quality. The X series from vivo provides more robust, comprehensive, and differentiated photography features delivering experiences to its users that can compete with the professional photography equipment.

vivo is deeply ingrained by Benfen’s philosophy and is dedicated to connecting users around the world, through its outstanding high-tech smartphones and other devices, along with services that combine technology and design thinking in unprecedented ways.

