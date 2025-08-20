Audit Report Alleges Rs 6.58bn Overcharging in Jazz Packages, PTA Slammed for Regulatory Failure

Pakistan’s Auditor General has alleged that mobile operator Jazz overcharged customers by a staggering Rs6.583 billion in FY2023-24 by billing above regulator-approved tariffs for its weekly and monthly mobile packages.

The audit points to a monthly snapshot of Rs 692.222 million in excess charges across selected plans, describing the episode as evidence of regulatory failure and weak consumer protection on the part of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Under Section 4(1)(m) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 (amended 2014), and Regulation 10(1)(i) of the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, 2009, no operator can launch or charge tariffs without PTA’s prior approval.

In its defense, PTA argued that telecom is a deregulated industry where it only ensures competition and prevents predatory pricing. The regulator further noted that it had, through letters dated 12 February and 12 August 2024, allowed Jazz to increase prices by up to 15% per quarter and reduce incentives by up to 5%, subject to prior intimation. Jazz subsequently increased package prices on 12 November 2024 with intimation to PTA.

Auditors dismissed this response as “not tenable,” asserting that granting blanket approval for arbitrary quarterly hikes violated the spirit of consumer protection and exposed PTA’s negligence. The Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC), in its meeting on 26 December 2024, directed PTA to furnish a full record of all tariff approvals and increases.

Key Findings

Metric Figure / Detail Total alleged overcharging FY2023-24 Rs 6,583.690 million Monthly overcharge snapshot (08-11-2024) Rs 692.222 million Legal references cited PTA Act 1996 §4(1)(m); TCPR 2009 Reg. 10(1)(i) PTA letters referenced 12 Feb 2024; 12 Aug 2024 PTA allowance Up to 15% per quarter increase; up to 5% reduction in incentives DAC directive 26 Dec 2024: PTA to provide complete record of tariff approvals

Selected Packages from Audit Analysis

Date of Approval Package Approved Rate (PKR) Prospective Consumers (as per Jazz) Website Rate (08-11-24) Monthly Overcharging (Rs m) Overcharging Since Approval (Rs m) 04-04-2024 Monthly Super Duper 955 1,025,640 1,043 90.256 722.051 04-04-2024 Weekly Super Plus 390 670,290 434 29.493 235.942 04-04-2024 Weekly Freedom 478 2,602,920 504 67.676 541.407 04-04-2024 Monthly Freedom 1,652 892,080 1,739 77.611 620.888 22-01-2024 Monthly Max 1,565 1,339,650 1,652 116.849 1,165.495 01-11-2023 Weekly Super Max 430 2,010,480 478 96.503 1,158.036

The audit concludes that Jazz’s unauthorized price increases, coupled with PTA’s blanket approvals, reflect gross negligence in regulation and a blatant disregard for consumer rights. With DAC now demanding a detailed record, both the operator and regulator face mounting pressure.

There is no official word from Jazz on the audit findings as of yet. This story will be updated if the company issues a statement.

Also read:

Jazz Digital Launches MaxReach – Pakistan’s Largest Homegrown Advertising Solution