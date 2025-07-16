Audit Uncovers Irregularities in Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Operations

An audit report for the year 2023-24 has revealed serious financial and management issues in the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), working under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). The audit report was discussed in the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings held on January 23, March 21, and July 1, 2025. It raised concerns about unauthorized officer re-employment, irregular fund transfers, unapproved payments, and unsecured advances to vendors.

Key Findings

Re-employment After Retirement

The audit noted that an officer continued working even after reaching retirement age (superannuation). Management claimed the Board of Directors had given approval for the extension. However, the audit questioned whether the Board had the legal authority to extend service beyond retirement. The DAC instructed management to urgently seek clarification from the Establishment Division and share the response with the audit.

Irregular Transfer of Funds

The audit found that Rs. 105.593 million were irregularly moved from the Assignment Account to other accounts. According to government rules, money cannot be withdrawn from the treasury in anticipation of demands. The audit considered this a violation of rules, which could increase financial risk. The DAC directed the management to improve internal controls and ensure compliance.

Unsecured Vendor Advances

Several vendors were paid advance amounts without proper guarantees. These advances were related to projects under the ICT for Development Program (ICT4D). The audit raised concerns that public funds were at risk. The DAC asked management to recover pending advances, use legal channels, and regularly update the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) about the progress.

Employee Benefit Funds Issues

There were also concerns about employee benefit funds. These include terminal benefits, medical leave, and other entitlements. While the company maintained separate accounts for these, the audit noted that transfers were not always done properly. This created risks for the company’s financial stability. The DAC recommended that the management improve systems to handle employee benefits efficiently and as per international standards.

Court Cases and Recoveries

The audit summary showed that out of 27 audit paragraphs (points), three were marked for PAC discussion, 17 were for DAC follow-up, and nine were marked for settlement after management responses. One major case, involving Rs. 105.593 million, is already under court proceedings.

Management Responses

In many cases, management stated that it had acted on the DAC’s instructions. Formal letters were sent to the Establishment Division, and further clarifications were awaited. For the vendor advances, the management informed that arbitration and FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) cases were in progress.

Audit Comments

The audit team asked the Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) to explain multiple points, such as:

Why was an officer re-employed after retirement?

Why were funds transferred irregularly?

How were employee benefit funds utilized?

The DAC stressed the need for management to complete recovery processes and follow legal procedures without delay.

Summary of Financial Impact

The report highlighted a total financial involvement of Rs. 1.4 billion, broken down as follows:

Rs. 132 million under PAC discussion

Rs. 1,187 million under DAC-level follow-up

Rs. 88 million under settlement after management response

Rs. 105 million under court cases

Conclusion

This audit report reveals serious gaps in financial management at PSEB. With public funds involved, accountability is essential.

While the management has shown some progress, the DAC’s repeated directions show there’s much room for improvement. Stronger controls, better rule-following, and transparent reporting are necessary to rebuild trust. The matter now goes to the PAC, which will review the highlighted paragraphs and decide on the next steps.

For Pakistan’s IT sector, where PSEB plays a critical role in boosting exports, such reports can damage credibility. Real improvement will come only when the organization moves beyond paperwork and implements real reforms, completes recoveries, and holds responsible people accountable.

Also read:

Over 20,000 IT Firms Register with PSEB Amid Export Incentives