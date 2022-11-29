Auracast to change the way how you use Bluetooth

Auracast is a broadcast system that uses Bluetooth LE audio, a low-energy Bluetooth specification launched in 2022. It allows you to smoothly switch between audio streams from two devices, share audio with friends, and even stream to big crowds in public places.

Airports and gyms are two common use cases cited as examples of where this technology could improve experiences. People might use broadcasting technology to listen to specific music or TV stations while working out, or to hear announcements for their specific gate when travelling.

One of the most appealing use cases provided by this technology is the ability to share personal audio with others. When you’re listening to music with your phone and earphones, you can Auracast it to your friends or family so they can join in on the fun with their own Auracast-enabled headphones.

Another use of Auracast broadcast audio is the ability to listen to quiet televisions in public places like airports, restaurants, and waiting rooms. Additionally, customers can hear public address system broadcasts. This is particularly beneficial at airports, where users may get essential flight notifications such as gate changes, boarding schedules, and so on immediately through their Bluetooth headphones.

If your headphones are Auracast-compatible, they will tune into your preferred broadcast and you will no longer need to use your phone to listen. You can even disable it. You may use your phone as the Auracast receiver if you utilise wired headphones. If your wireless headphones are not technology-compatible, you may be able to utilise your phone as an Auracast receiver.