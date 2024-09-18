Aurora Tech Award 2025: Expanding Support for Women Innovators in Tech

The 2025 Aurora Tech Award opens for applications on September 2nd, inviting women tech entrepreneurs from around the world to showcase their innovations.

As the tech industry evolves, the need for diverse voices and leadership continues to grow. The Aurora Tech Award was established in 2020 to recognize and empower women founders of IT startups who are driving innovation and breaking down barriers. This year, the award returns with expanded opportunities, increased financial support, and an ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of women tech leaders.

2025 Highlights: What’s New This Year

The 2025 Aurora Tech Award introduces several updates to provide greater resources and opportunities for women entrepreneurs:

1. Increased Prize Fund: In recognition of the vital role women play in the tech industry, the prize fund has been significantly increased. The new prize distribution is as follows:

○ 1st Prize: $30,000

○ 2nd Prize: $20,000

○ 3rd Prize: $15,000

○ 4th Prize: $10,000

○ 5th Prize: $10,000

2. Refined Evaluation Process: The application process now includes three stages of assessment: longlist, midlist, and shortlist. After an initial evaluation by venture fund analysts, 100 participants will be selected for a pitching session. Fifteen of these will advance to the final shortlist.

3. Expanded Mentoring Opportunities: Shortlisted participants will benefit from an enhanced mentoring program offering sessions with leading industry experts. This mentorship will span 2 to 2.5 months and will provide critical insights and guidance to help participants refine their projects and implement strategic changes.

Asya Vildt, Operations Excellence and Sustainability Director at inDrive, explains the company’s commitment to women’s empowerment:

“Supporting women in tech isn’t just about leveling the playing field; it’s about unlocking the full potential of innovation. Women entrepreneurs bring fresh perspectives that are essential for solving today’s complex problems. At inDrive, we are committed to creating opportunities that empower women to lead in technology, as their success drives positive change across industries and communities. The Aurora Tech Award reflects our belief in the power of diverse leadership to shape a better, more sustainable future.”

Eligibility Criteria

Women entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

● Leadership: The startup must be founded or co-founded and led by a woman.

● Funding: The startup should not have received more than $4 million in funding, including the seed round.

● Age of Startup: The startup must be no older than 5 years.

● Minimum Viable Product: A functional prototype is required; idea-stage projects are not eligible.

How to Participate

Applications are open from September 2 to November 21, 2024. Interested applicants can submit their entries through the Aurora Tech Award website.

