Australia Introduces Smartphone-Based Visa Processing for Pakistani Applicants

Australia has rolled out a new digital facility that allows eligible Pakistani visa applicants to submit key biometric details directly through their smartphones, removing the need to visit physical collection centers.

The Australian Immi App, now officially launched in Pakistan, enables users to upload passport information and facial biometrics remotely. The Australian High Commission described the move as a major step toward modernizing and simplifying the visa application experience for travelers, students, and skilled workers.

According to the High Commission, the app is free for applicants who have previously submitted both facial images and fingerprints to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs and who hold a valid passport. Officials say the digital process aims to reduce logistical hurdles—particularly travel time and additional expenses associated with visiting biometric centers.

Australian High Commissioner Timothy Kane said the expanded rollout would significantly improve accessibility. He noted that applicants can now “securely provide required details from anywhere,” enhancing convenience and cutting processing delays.

Introduced in 2024, the Immi App has already been deployed across several Pacific and Asian countries, where it has facilitated thousands of visa submissions. With its latest expansion, the app is now available in 34 countries, including newly added regions across the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and Latin America.

The initiative forms part of the Department of Home Affairs’ global program to upgrade visa systems and streamline traveler facilitation. Full implementation of digital biometrics is expected by early 2026 for the remaining countries under Australia’s Biometric Collection Program.

Applicants in Pakistan can review eligibility criteria and step-by-step instructions on the official Department of Home Affairs website.

