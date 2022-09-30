Auto Desk and Epic Games Team up to Provide more Visually Appealing Architectural Designs

Epic Games has partnered with Autodesk to incorporate game kinds of graphics in architecture tools making it visually appealing and creating mesmerizing touch to the boring maps. With Autodesk architecture software such as Revit, designers are able to create 3D design plans however they are quite plain and boring for people like me. With this collaboration, more tools will be added for designers to make Visually Appealing Architectural Designs. The new tools will preferably be those that are usually used in game developments such as Unreal Engine, ray tracing, and a huge library of 3D assets to populate environments.

Taking Creativity to Next Level with Visually Appealing Architectural Designs

Autodesk design software such as AutoCAD and Revit are primarily used by architects for construction planning. Starting from the initial concept sketches to 3D renders and later on documents to aid the actual building process. The touch of Twinmotion in these designs can provide more interactive experiences for end users, such as realistic still imagery, environmental animations, and even VR integration for virtual tours.

The best thing is that clients will be able to communicate with designers in real time, saving time in requested changes faster as compared to traditional tools. Moreover, under this partnership, people who have subscribed for Autodesk Revit will get free access to Epic Game’s Twinmotion, an Unreal Engine-powered real-time visualization tool.

While telling about this, Marc Petit, Epic Games’ vice president, said:

“By tapping into Epic’s ecosystem of real-time 3D tools and libraries, users can spend more time bringing their designs to life and less time handling complex data and technical workflows,”

While it’s a good initiative, I believe it will revolutionize the construction and real estate sector. Also, it will make it easier for clients/end users to get the real picture of what their house is going to look like in the future.

