Avail 50% off on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages
Now the Ufone Postpay subscribers can avail 50% off on Postpay Prime Packages 600 and above for the first 3 months after subscription.
This is a limited time offer and is only valid for new Postpay customers.
Prime 300
|Line Rent was
|Line Rent now
|ON Net
|Off Net
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Rs. 300
|Rs. 300
|1000
|150
|1000
|500
Prime 600
|Line Rent was
|Line Rent now
|ON Net
|Off Net
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Rs. 600
|Rs. 300
|2000
|300
|2000
|1000
Prime 1000
|Line Rent was
|Line Rent now
|ON Net
|Off Net
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 500
|5000
|500
|5000
|2000
Prime 1500
|Line Rent was
|Line Rent now
|ON Net
|Off Net
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Rs.1500
|Rs. 750
|7000
|750
|7000
|8000
- Terms & Condition:
- Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500
- Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions
- Discount initiated in the first bill run
- Discount to be valid for the next two bill runs
- If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.
- If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).
- On Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
- All charges mentioned are without taxes.
- Regional tax details are available on https://www.ufone.com/tax-2/
- After consumption of free resources, call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
- All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.
Source: Ufone
