Avail 50% off on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jul 14, 2020
Now the Ufone Postpay subscribers can avail 50% off on Postpay Prime Packages 600 and above for the first 3 months after subscription.

 

This is a limited time offer and is only valid for new Postpay customers.

Prime 300

 Line Rent was Line Rent now ON Net Off Net SMS Data (MBs)
 Rs. 300Rs. 30010001501000500

Prime 600

 Line Rent was Line Rent now ON Net Off Net SMS Data (MBs)
 Rs. 600Rs. 300200030020001000

Prime 1000

 Line Rent was Line Rent now ON Net Off Net SMS Data (MBs)
 Rs. 1000Rs. 500500050050002000

Prime 1500

 Line Rent was Line Rent now ON Net Off Net SMS Data (MBs)
 Rs.1500Rs. 750700075070008000
    Terms & Condition:
  •  Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500
  •  Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions
  •  Discount initiated in the first bill run
  •  Discount to be valid for the next two bill runs
  •  If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.
  •  If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).
  •  On Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
  •  All charges mentioned are without taxes.
  •  Regional tax details are available on https://www.ufone.com/tax-2/
  •  After consumption of free resources, call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB
  •  Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
  •  All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.
Source: Ufone

