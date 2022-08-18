Avalon Launches Pakistan’s First Technological City

Today, I am going to share a very good piece of information with you all. Are You Ready?? Of course! We have never heard of the terms tech city or technological city in Pakistan ever. Am I Right? But now you will do so, as Avalon has launched Pakistan’s first technological city named Avalon City Islamabad.

Advertisement

Avalon City Islamabad Is The First Ever Technological City in Pakistan

The tech city in Pakistan is actually for the people who seek economic residencies with an environment-friendly approach. This huge project aims to provide the residents with various advanced technology solutions to solve their daily problems. The best part is that this project will also keep them entertained with advanced services that include 3D theatres, virtual theatres, Wi-Fi trees, electric bikes, and more tech-based smart living solutions. Isn’t it amazing?

It is definitely the future of real estate in the country. The new housing society, Avalon City Islamabad is situated on the main Chakri Road, with easy accessibility from Chakri Motorway Interchange and the proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road. The best part for the investors is that the futuristically designed project is available at affordable prices right now with various plans. There will be four years payment plan that will include eight half-yearly payments or 40 monthly installments. However, a 15 percent down payment will have to be paid at the time of plot reservation.

This is not it. There are many facilities that will be provided to the residents of Avlon City. Among them, Avalon City Islamabad will also support automated traffic control, street lighting, power supply, object, and facial recognition technology, virtual hubs, and many other technological features as well. This city is constructed with sustainable and environment-friendly materials to ensure safe and healthy living conditions. So, if you are interested in investing do visit this all-new project. It seems quite great.

Also Read: Minecraft Villager Jobs – What you Need to Know! – PhoneWorld