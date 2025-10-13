Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Announced for 2026

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases for Avatar fans. Announced during New York Comic Con 2025, this new Avatar game already has a confirmed release window of summer 2026. Developed by Gameplay Group International, the game promises to blend the spirit of classic fighting games with the magic of the Avatar universe.

The studio recently revealed an official trailer featuring footage that shows fast-paced combat inspired by Street Fighter. The game will let players battle using beloved heroes and villains from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Gameplay and Features

According to the official Steam page, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will launch with 12 playable characters, each showcasing their own unique bending powers and special moves. More characters will be added by utilizing seasonal updates after launch.

The developers have designed a new “Flow System”, a feature that adds depth and timing to combat, along with support characters that trigger powerful combo attacks. The gameplay aims to be smooth, responsive, and competitive, while maintaining the energy of classic fighting games.

Players can expect combo trials, a gallery mode, and crossplay support, making it possible to play with friends across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.

Single-Player Mode and Future Avatar Games

Even if you’re not into competitive fighting games, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will offer original single-player content through a story-driven campaign. This makes it a perfect entry point for fans who prefer going on solo-adventures in their games.

Meanwhile, Paramount is also working on an Avatar AAA RPG, which is still in development with no confirmed release date. Both these projects show that the Avatar franchise is making a strong comeback in the gaming world.

Final Thoughts

With its combination of familiar characters, modern mechanics, and a nostalgic fighting game feel, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game looks extremely promising. The developers’ experience with fighting games and their clear attention to gameplay detail set this title apart.

Unlike the very forgettable ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance’, this new entry looks like it is set to capture everything that made the Avatar franchise a fan-favourite in the first place; action, personality, and heart.