AVer Reveals Latest Generation of Popular Professional Conferencing System

AVer Information Inc. is delighted to announce the release of the AVer VC520 Pro3, an exceptional professional conferencing system that enables users to present with vivid images and audio. Offering advanced features and expandable speakerphone functionality, the VC520 Pro3 is a great choice for those who expect high-quality audio-video experiences during their virtual meetings.

The VC520 Pro3 grants users a stable, worry-free audio experience warranting meeting efficiency. With the choice of expansion speakerphones or a full-duplex microphone set, users can hear high-quality audio without the hassle of passing the microphone to the current speaker or having participants switch seats to speak.

Smart Composition, a new, plug-and-play feature during meetings, utilizes pioneering AI technology to automatically crop each participant’s face or body to frame each person on[1]screen. Simply plug in the device, and it will automatically provide equal visibility of each participant, facilitating better communication during the conference.

The new conferencing system offers 3-way output support, presenting a variety of methods for video streaming, including the highly requested HDMI as well as USB 3.1 streaming or RTSP/RTMP H.264 broadcasting. With multiple output options, users can confidently conduct a range of professional conferences flexibly.

The VC520 Pro3 excels in delivering enterprise-grade imaging, thanks to AVer’s advanced image-tuning WDR technology, presenting the meeting in the best light, even in subpar lighting conditions such as harsh sunlight. AVer WDR automatically tones highlights, shadows, and white balance, ensuring meeting participants can see everyone’s bright faces even with harsh backlight

