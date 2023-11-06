AVer’s CAM570 Audio Tracking Camera Earns Microsoft Teams Certification

AVer revealed that its CAM570 Dual-Lens 4K Audio Tracking Camera has been certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms Systems. This official recognition from the experts at Microsoft designates the CAM570 as ideal hardware for pairing with Microsoft Teams to facilitate efficient and productive remote meetings in mid-to-large spaces.

“Our aim has always been to tailor solutions to end users’ specific needs,” said AVer Director David Kuo, “and receiving Microsoft Teams Certification for the CAM570 — one of our most versatile and powerful meeting devices — is an attestation of our dedication to achieving that goal. We’re grateful that Microsoft has continued to recognize AVer as a great match for its innovative remote collaboration platform.”

Engineers at Microsoft put the CAM570 through an intense series of tests to verify its fit with the Microsoft Teams software. In the end, the tests proved that the CAM570 is an excellent choice for delivering high-quality video for collaborative sessions run through Microsoft Teams in both medium and large meeting rooms.

When Microsoft Teams users choose the CAM570 as their audiovisual hardware, they can enjoy the following benefits:

Faster setup – The days of spending hours prepping the meeting room are long gone. With the CAM570, users only need to connect a single USB cable to a computer to start collaborating. To meet varied preferences, HDMI and IP connections are also included.

Better focus – Clarity provided by 4K imaging, a 95° field of view (FOV), 36X total zoom, and an audio sensor that picks up voices from up to 10 meters away help meeting participants stay engaged and focused on the tasks at hand.

Smarter & safer meetings – Embedded AI functions enable the CAM570 to automatically track speakers as they move around the meeting room, and the camera adjusts the FOV as soon as the number of meeting participants changes to give remote viewers an optimal view. Additionally, gesture control enables touchless camera operation, which helps users maintain a safer workspace during flu season.

