The eCommerce giant Amazon’s servers faced an outage recently because of some technical problem. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) stopped working on Tuesday morning, thus disrupting other huge portions of the internet that are dependent on Amazon’s services offline. These other platforms include Alexa, Disney plus, Netflix, Riing, PUBG, League of legends, etc.

AWS Server Outage Causes Problems for Alexa, PUBG, Tinder, Netflix, Ring, and Many Others

The massive outage was affecting the sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but subsequent to that, the company claimed that some signs of recovery were observed. On its health service dashboard, AWS said,

The company is investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.

The issue with a few Amazon Web Services cloud servers caused slow loading or failures for many platforms (gaming, streaming, website) of the internet that are reliant on it. Basically, Amazon’s widespread network of data centers powers many of the things including not only its websites and assistant but its outage can also cause rippling effects for other platforms.

According to the verge, while a few impacted services that depend on AWS have already been restored, the internet is still a bit sluggish and more unsteady than normal. Furthermore, the experts entail that the most important application affected by the outage is the one that Amazon employees use. On Reddit, some of the delivery workers have posted that the applications that keep track of packages, tell them about the destinations, and generally deliver items on time went down as well.

Streaming platforms like Disney Plus and Netflix are also facing outages along with games such as PUBG, League of Legends, and Valorant. The users also reported problems with Amazon.com and other Amazon products such as the Alexa AI assistant, Kindle ebooks, Amazon Music, and security cameras from Ring or Wyze. Some other services that went down include Tinder, Roku, Coinbase, both Cash App and Venmo, and so on.

