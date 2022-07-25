The Pakistani media entertainment Industry has witnessed tremendous development and its drama serials have been loved by people across the borders. The celebrities of drama serials have also gained immense fame on social media platforms. One of the industry’s most scintillating and popular actresses is Ayeza Khan. The celebrity has managed to amass a large fan base due to her engaging personality and glamorous appearance. With charming looks and gorgeous personality, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor has achieved another milestone on Instagram as she has become the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 12 million followers on the social media platform.

Ayeza Khan Becomes the Most Followed Pakistani Celebrity on Instagram

The 31-year-old celebrity’s captivating Instagram account maintains audience interest. The Laapata actor is one of Pakistan’s entertainment industry’s fashionistas. Ayeza Khan managed to amass one million followers in six months, surpassing 11 million in January this year. In September of last year, the actor Mehar Posh reached 10 million Instagram followers.

Khan celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram, where she shared she shared appreciation messages from her fans. Moreover, the beautiful actress has done more than 30 roles in the media entertainment industry. In addition to that, she is the recipient of numerous national awards including Lux Style Awards, Hum Awards, and Pakistan International Screen Awards

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that another popular actress Aiman Khan has the second most followers on Instagram (10.6 million while her sister Minal Khan has a whopping 9.3 million followers.

