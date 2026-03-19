Pakistan’s Social Media Watchdog Has a Chairman, And a Law That Gives Him Real Teeth

Pakistan’s digital landscape crossed a significant threshold on March 18, 2026, when the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control officially appointed Ayyaz Shaukat as the founding Chairman of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority, the powerful body created to regulate online content across the country. The notification marks the formal activation of an authority that has been debated, contested, and anticipated since the controversial PECA Amendment Act 2025 became law over a year ago. His tenure, along with that of all five appointed members, is set for five years, giving Shaukat what could be one of the most consequential mandates in Pakistan’s digital governance history.

With this appointment, Pakistan’s experiment in state-directed social media governance moves from legislative intent to operational reality.

Five Members Join the Authority

Alongside Shaukat, the government named five members to complete the non-ex-officio composition of SMPRA: Sohail Iqbal, Adnan Khan, Muhammad Salman Zafar, Fahad Malik, and Muhammad Saad Ali. All six appointments were issued in a single notification and are effective immediately, signalling that Islamabad intends to operationalize the body without delay.

The PECA Amendment also provides for ex-officio membership from the Chairman of PTA and PEMRA, making the full authority a blend of civilian appointees and institutional regulators.

What SMPRA Actually Does And Why It Matters

SMPRA was born from the PECA Amendment Act 2025, which passed the National Assembly on January 23, 2025, and received presidential assent from President Asif Ali Zardari on January 30, 2025. The law placed SMPRA under the Ministry of Interior, a deliberate shift from the earlier arrangement where cybercrime laws fell under the Information Ministry.

The authority’s mandate is broad. It is empowered to ensure “online safety”, regulate content deemed unlawful or offensive, and manage the formal enlistment of social media platforms operating in Pakistan. Platforms that fail to comply risk partial or full blocking, a power that gives SMPRA real leverage over some of the world’s largest digital companies.

At the enforcement level, PECA 2025 introduces penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to PKR 2 million for individuals spreading information considered false or causing public unrest. The definitions of these offences remain broad, broad enough, critics say, to enable serious misuse.

What the Law Actually Gives Him

Here is precisely what Ayyaz Shaukat’s chairmanship carries, grounded in the text of PECA 2025:

Emergency Blocking Authority — Section 2-R As Chairman, Shaukat holds emergency powers to order the immediate blocking of unlawful content on social media platforms — without waiting for a full authority decision — subject to ratification by the authority within 48 hours. Standard blocking orders, also under Section 2-R, must be executed within 30 days.

Content Targeting State Institutions—Section 2-R SMPRA under his chairmanship is specifically empowered to block content targeting members of the judiciary, armed forces, parliament, or provincial assemblies. Additionally, content deleted during parliamentary proceedings cannot be re-uploaded on social media.

Platform Enlistment, Fines and Suspensions — Chapter 1-B Under the enlistment framework in Chapter 1-B, SMPRA is empowered to impose fines, suspend or revoke the enlistment of social media platforms, and issue binding guidelines for online safety. Platforms like Meta, YouTube, X, and TikTok operating in Pakistan fall within this framework.

Complaint Redress — Sections 2-S and 2-T Section 2-S requires every social media platform to maintain a complaint redress mechanism for unlawful or offensive content. Section 2-T establishes a five-member Social Media Complaint Council, appointed by the Federal Government, to handle appeals and disputes.

Fake News and Misinformation — Section 26-A Any person aggrieved by false information can approach SMPRA directly for removal or blocking, with orders required within 24 hours. Violations carry penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to PKR 2 million.

The Controversy That Got Us Here

The road to this notification was far from smooth. When the PECA Amendment Bill was tabled in January 2025, it triggered sharp pushback from journalists’ organisations, media bodies, and human rights groups. Amnesty International described it as tightening the government’s grip on Pakistan’s digital space. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called it a step toward digital authoritarianism. The International Federation of Journalists raised urgent concerns over press freedom.

Legal critics specifically flagged the vague definitions in Section 26-A, terms like “fear”, “panic”, and “public unrest”, as dangerously open-ended, enabling potential misuse against legitimate dissent. The opposition walked out before the bill was introduced. JUI-F members voted openly against it.

Despite the backlash, the law held. And now, with Ayyaz Shaukat installed as its first chairman, SMPRA moves from contested legislation to live institution.

What Happens Next

The activation of SMPRA’s leadership triggers a sequence of operational steps. Platforms operating in Pakistan will be expected to formally enlist with the authority, establish local complaint mechanisms, and respond to directives within prescribed timelines. Non-compliance risks content takedowns, service restrictions, or outright bans.

For the average Pakistani user, the implications are quietly significant. Content that SMPRA flags as harmful, offensive, inciting violence, or spreading misinformation can be ordered removed, with platforms held responsible for enforcement.

Whether Ayyaz Shaukat exercises these powers with proportionality and transparency, or whether SMPRA becomes a tool of political content control, will define the authority’s legacy and Pakistan’s standing in global conversations on digital freedom.

The Bigger Picture

Pakistan’s decision to build a dedicated social media regulator reflects a global trend. Governments from Brussels to New Delhi have moved to impose structured obligations on major platforms. But the model chosen matters enormously. The EU’s Digital Services Act relies on independent enforcement with judicial checks. Pakistan’s SMPRA, by contrast, operates under direct government direction.

That design choice is not a footnote. It is central to how this story will unfold.

For now, the notification is issued, the chairman is named, and Pakistan’s most consequential digital regulatory body has a face. What it does with that mandate and how it treats both platforms and the citizens it claims to protect is a story that is only just beginning.