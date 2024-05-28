Despite its challenging terrain and sparse population, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have achieved 100% teledensity, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This impressive feat highlights the region’s access to voice and data communications services.

Teledensity measures the number of fixed (landline) telephone connections per 100 people in a specific area. PTA use it as a key indicator to compare access levels to communication services between urban and rural areas, or among different countries.

Enhancing and strengthening telecom infrastructure and services in AJ&K and GB has been a priority for the PTA and the Government of Pakistan. Today, competition exists in all telecom services, including mobile broadband, fixed broadband, Fiber to The Home (FTTH), and fixed line services.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Reach Milestone with 100% Teledensity

According to the PTA, this achievement would not have been possible without the trust placed in the incumbent operator, the Special Communication Organization (SCO), and other telecom operators by the six million mobile subscribers in the region. The concerted efforts of these operators have played a significant role in reaching this milestone.

In addition to mobile broadband, residents of AJ&K and GB have access to various broadband services such as FTTH, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), and Wireless Local Loop (WLL). People widely utilize these services for e-education, e-commerce, e-health, and other applications, contributing to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

Following international best practices, the PTA has identified Telenor as a Significant Market Power (SMP) operator in the mobile market of AJ&K and GB. This designation regulates Telenor to maintain competitive tariffs for consumers, fostering a healthy competitive environment in the telecom sector.

To improve coverage and ensure quality telecom services for consumers, the PTA mandates mobile operators to install a minimum of six telecom towers each year under their license terms. These operators also adhere to defined service quality thresholds, with independent and joint Quality of Service (QoS) surveys conducted regularly to monitor compliance.

PTA has established a Complaint Management System (CMS) for consumers to report any service quality issues

This system lets users register complaints and seek redressal, ensuring prompt and effective addressing of their concerns.

The region’s journey towards achieving 100% teledensity is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the PTA, telecom operators, and the government. Despite geographical challenges, the commitment to improving telecom infrastructure and services has paid off, bringing modern communication facilities to even the most remote areas.

The success of AJ&K and GB serves as a model for other regions facing similar challenges. This demonstrates that the right policies, regulatory frameworks, and cooperation from all stakeholders can significantly expand access to communication services. This achievement not only enhances connectivity but also paves the way for further socio-economic development, bridging the digital divide and providing opportunities for growth and advancement in these regions.

As AJ&K and GB continue to evolve, the focus will remain on maintaining and improving the quality of telecom services, ensuring that the benefits of 100% teledensity are fully realized by all residents. This ongoing commitment will help sustain the progress made and support the continued development of these regions.

See Also: Mobile Phone Taxes Removed? PTA Clarifies!