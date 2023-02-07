Baidu Announces ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot ‘Ernie’

Advertisement

Chinese search engine giant, Baidu has recently revealed that it is going to launch its own ChatGPT-style service very soon. It means that the service is all set to unveil its ChatGPT rival. The artificial intelligence Baidu chatbot called “Wenxin Yiyan” in Chinese or “ERNIE Bot” in English will launch in March according to the latest reports. The project is said to be currently being tested internally and will be launched very soon.

Baidu Chatbot: Open AI’s ChatGPT Rival Or Not??

ERNIE stands for “Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration,” and is based on a language model that the Chinese search giant, Baidu (BIDU) first developed in 2019. The point worth mentioning here is that the ERNIE project has evolved since then. The spokesperson stated that it will be allowing users to write poems and papers or use text prompts in order to automatically generate images. Moreover, it is tipped to be in its third iteration now. Furthermore, Language models are trained on various troves of data online to generate compelling responses to user prompts. Baidu spoksperson said:

Advertisement

“Researchers are continuously working to upgrade the technology to allow it to learn multiple tasks like humans.”

However, let me tell you that the company did not provide details on how the tool is going to look or whether it would appear as a feature within its popular search engine or what? The good piece of news for the company is that its Hong Kong-listed shares jumped by 16% following the news. Daniel Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities stated:

Advertisement

“The company’s AI investments can be seen as both an offensive and defensive strategic move in China. Chinese Big Tech is battling in this AI race, with Baidu [being] a key player.”

The interesting piece of the news is that it further follows Google’s announcement that the search giant will also unveil a new chatbot tool dubbed “Bard” in an apparent bid in order to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT.Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that Bard was opened up to “trusted testers” with plans to make it available to the public in the coming weeks.

Like ChatGPT, which was released publicly by AI research company OpenAI in late November, Bard is also built on a large language model. No doubt, ChatGPT has been used to generate essays, stories, and even song lyrics, and to answer those questions that people previously have searched for on Google. Due to its huge success, Microsoft is also investing billions of dollars in OpenAI. However, details regarding the investment are set to be announced later on Tuesday, with the tie-up estimated to be in the $10 billion range, according to some reports.

Advertisement

Also Read: A Reliable Leak Reveals Alleged Exynos 2400 Chipset Specs – (phoneworld.com.pk)