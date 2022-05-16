Due to security concerns, internet services have been suspended in most parts of the Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The residents of Mamond tehsil on Sunday demonstrated for early restoration of the internet service. Many people including political and social activists participated in the protest held in the main Laghari Bazaar.

Bajaur Protests over Suspension of Internet Services for More Than Two Months

Check Also: IHC Directs Govt to act Against Geert Wilders’ Anti-Islam Tweets

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans condemning the suspension of internet service. PTI local leader Zakir Khan, Najeeb Khan and others addressed the protest. They also said that people are unable to communicate with their relatives and friends outside of the district and abroad.

They also highlighted that the suspension of internet facilities for the last two months was a matter of serious concern for them. The protesters also demanded the restoration of the internet service in the region without any delay.

Internet is a basic need nowadays to perform daily tasks and also to stay connected with loved ones. Lack of internet services has not only affected people’s life. but it also affects the businesses. The representatives of the mobile phone traders association of Khar and Inayat Kallay Bazaars also said that the suspension of internet facilities has badly affected their businesses. They also demanded the immediate restoration of internet services in the region.

There are still no words when the internet services will be available for all.

See Also: Sindh Govt Asks Security Agencies to Curb anti-state Material on Social Media