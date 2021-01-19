Yesterday, in a landmark achievement, the Balochistan cabinet endorsed the first-ever digital policy of the province. A formal meeting of the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also passed a bill to change the rules framed under the Balochistan Tourist Guides Act, 2014, the Balochistan Vaccination Ordinance, 1958, and the Balochistan Education Council, 2021 draft bill with few modifications.

Balochistan Cabinet Approves Province’s First-ever Digital Policy

The main objectives of the 2020-21 digital policy are as follows:

Rendering e-governance, public access to digital services, provision of affordable, and high-speed internet facility, along with advancing Information Communication Technologies (ICT) companies in Balochistan via digital capability, digital economy, software and IT parks. In addition to that, the government will build a state-of-the-art centralized data center.

In another development, the cabinet meeting chose to formulate a policy for the security and better breeding of cattle, inhibition of infectious diseases in cattle and making the way for poultry production in the province.

On the occasion, the chief minister, Jam Kamal told the cabinet meeting that his government needs to take steps under a broad strategy to raise investment in the digital and mineral sectors along with other productive sectors. The premier reiterated that Balochistan’s economy could be developed by focusing on the mineral sector.

The Minister further said that some essential steps are needed to be taken to draw local and foreign investment. He also told that his government had begun a uniform development process throughout the province and all available resources were being employed for the socio-economic development of the common people.

