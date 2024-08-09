Balochistan CM Launches Digital Arms License System: A Leap Towards E-Governance

In a substantial move towards modernizing governance and enhancing public safety, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurated the province’s first fully digital arms license system. This new system was initially rolled out in Quetta. It marks a significant advancement in how the provincial government handles the issuance of arms licenses. Sources claim that the system will be employed across all 35 districts of Balochistan, ensuring that the entire province takes advantage of this modernization effort.

A New Digital Arms License System Launched In Balochistan

The digitized arms license system allows citizens with a valid Balochistan domicile to apply for and obtain an arms license online. This new method simplifies the process. It makes the procedure more efficient, transparent, and secure. Applicants can now acquire a license for different purposes, including personal protection and sports activities, without the bureaucratic delays that often troubled the old system.

The launch event was held at the Quetta Deputy Commissioner’s Office. CM Bugti underscored the importance of this initiative. He highlighted that the digital system expedites the process of obtaining arms licenses and also reduces the risk of fraud and misuse. He stated:

“The digital arms licence programme had been pending since 2017, and we are proud to finally bring it to fruition,”

According to CM Bugti, there will be a grace period during which old arms licenses can be digitized. This extension period will allow existing license holders to transition to the new system smoothly. However, once the deadline passes, all old licenses will be considered invalid. It is pertinent to mention that permits issued through the digital system will be recognized as valid.

Addressing Broader Governance Issues

The Chief Minister also discussed broader governance challenges in the province. He cited ongoing issues where people from other regions have been fraudulently obtaining Balochistan domicile certificates to apply for government jobs and other concessions meant for residents. The basic goal behind this initiative is to combat this issue. The provincial government will digitize the issuance of all legal documents, including domicile certificates.

The digitization of the arms license system is Balochistan’s government strategy towards e-governance. By leveraging technology, the provincial administration aims to improve transparency, reduce corruption, and enhance the efficiency of its services.