Ban on Temu Coming Soon? CCP Pushes for Crackdown

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to step in and ban the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, saying the app’s practices are distorting the market and exposing Pakistani shoppers to unfair risks.

In a formal letter dated August 22, the CCP admitted it does not have the legal authority to directly shut down Temu since the company is not registered in Pakistan. Instead, it passed the matter to the PTA, the only agency that can restrict or block platforms operating digitally in the country.

Industry Pushback Against Predatory Tactics

The warning did not come in isolation. Complaints have been piling up from trade groups like the Pakistan Retail Business Council and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan. Their argument is straightforward: Temu’s model leans on predatory pricing and manipulative promotions that may look attractive in the short term but hollow out local businesses in the long run.

According to the association’s statement, “Retailers cannot compete with a company willing to sell goods below cost just to grab market share. It’s not innovation; it’s suffocation.”

Consumer Concerns Mounting

The criticism goes beyond price wars. Consumer rights groups say the platform skips basic safeguards. No cash-on-delivery option, no local return centers, questionable product reviews; the list is growing. For a market like Pakistan, where trust in online shopping is still fragile, these missing protections carry real weight. According to the complainants:

Foreign apps like Temu operate outside our regulatory net. Local sellers must follow compliance rules. Temu doesn’t. That creates an uneven playing field and leaves Pakistani buyers exposed.

A Regional Problem, Not Just Pakistan’s

Pakistan is not alone in wrestling with Temu’s rapid expansion. Indonesia and Vietnam have already taken steps to curtail the platform’s operations, citing threats to fair competition and consumer protection. Experts warn that without guardrails, Pakistan’s retail ecosystem could face similar damage.

It is now up to PTA to decide whether Temu deserves an outright ban or whether new rules should be crafted to bring the company into compliance. Either way, the pressure is mounting from both retailers and consumer groups who fear that unchecked operations will wipe out small businesses and erode public trust in online shopping.

