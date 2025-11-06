BankIslami Strengthens Its Digital Islamic Banking Platform ‘aik’

BankIslami has further strengthened ‘aik’— the country’s first digital Islamic banking platform offering truly Riba-free banking solutions.

The upgraded aik platform now delivers a more powerful, intuitive, and seamless user experience, featuring enhanced system capabilities and new tools designed to improve accessibility and provide a customer-friendly digital banking journey.

Through aik, BankIslami is expanding its digital reach by enabling customers to open current and Bachat (saving) accounts instantly through their smartphones—with just a few clicks. The platform aims to serve diverse customer segments promoting financial inclusion across Pakistan.

In alignment with the State Bank of Pakistan’s and the Government of Pakistan’s “Go Cashless” strategy, the aik mobile application now supports Raast QR payments, providing Shariah-compliant digital payment solutions for micro and small merchants (SMEs).

Beyond banking, ‘aik’ is evolving into a comprehensive Islamic lifestyle application. The newly introduced ‘aik Deen’ module enriches the user experience with features such as Azaan alerts, a digital Quran, Islamic calendar, Qibla compass, Hadith and Ayat notifications, and live streaming from Makkah and Madinah.

Additionally, customers can enjoy modern digital conveniences such as bill splitting, gifting money, referral rewards, and invite-and-earn programs, making banking simpler and more rewarding.

“As digital adoption accelerates, we continue to innovate with purpose. This upgrade positions aik as more than a banking app, it is a lifestyle companion for customers seeking a Shariah-compliant way of life,” said Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer of aik.

Rizwan Ata, President & CEO of BankIslami, added:

“At BankIslami, we believe that a society free from Riba can only be achieved when Islamic banking is effortless, accessible, and trusted by all. By strengthening our digital platform, we are empowering every Pakistani with a modern, Shariah-compliant alternative, taking a meaningful step toward our mission of ‘Saving Humanity from Riba’.

With ‘aik’ at the forefront, BankIslami continues to advance its mission of “Saving Humanity by Providing Riba-Free Islamic Banking Solutions”, combining modern technology with Islamic values to make Shariah-compliant banking simple, accessible, and relevant for generations to come.

Also Read: Raqami Islamic Digital Banking and 1LINK Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Financial Services