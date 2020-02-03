BankIslami, one of the leading technologically advanced bank of Pakistan with 330 branches in 114 cities, won four prestigious awards at the National Forum for Environment & Health in an award ceremony held recently. The four categories included Biodiversity, Employee Engagement and Volunteering, Education and Scholarship and Green Energy.

BankIslami Wins Four Categories at NFEH Awards

The Bank is a strong advocate of eco-friendly living and is always at the forefront when it comes to giving back to the society and contributing in its sustainable future. Adhering to their core belief, the team at BankIslami took initiatives including introducing a biometric, cardless technology “One Touch Banking” that allows free, chequeless (paperless) transactions to customers; “Share to Care” where they spent a day at Edhi Homes with children; provided international scholarships to students for Singapore and last but not the least they solar powered more than fifty percent of their branches.

These continuous efforts have rewarded them with the honorable recognition at the prestigious NFEH’s awards. The dynamic team of BankIslami zealously strives to utilize more opportunities to fulfill its corporate social responsibility for the coming year.