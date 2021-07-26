In an effort to maintain the quality of the products being sold on Amazon, it started a crackdown on fake five-star reviews. Some sellers would pay their customers to give the high scoring in their reviews; and quite a few gadget sellers have been caught red-handed trying to pay customers to inflate their score. Aukey and Mpow were among the first gadget companies to be sacked, when Amazon started the crack down against shady reviewer program; but somehow banned brand Aukey is still selling Earbuds on Amazon.

It was made known to the Amazon PR that both Aukey and Mpow had somehow found another way around their bans. Mpow had an “xMpow MFly” set of wireless Bluetooth headphones, and Aukey was selling several different sets under its “Key Series” sub-brand. With the crackdown in progress the xMpow MFly has disappeared; but Aukey Key Series is still alive and well with three products. Aukey appears to be paying Amazon extra to promote them in search, too, as one can see from their “sponsored” disclaimers.

Without a doubt the Bluetooth earbuds are by Aukey. One can see the Aukey brand printed on top of the charging case for those EP-N7 earbuds on the Amazon page. The Key series were launched in May 2019, by Aukey.

Being on Amazon even after being banned could be possible that Key Series was spun off, or that Amazon these listings are run by a reseller. The Key Series website contains no official references to Aukey, but it does have one mention of a Primtech Limited based in the UK. But it also seems that Key Series had additional products on Amazon that did disappear. Similar to other electronics companies that were removed from Amazon, there are several blank spots on the brand’s Amazon seller page.

