Bano Qabil 2.0 Launches in Islamabad: Free IT Courses for Youth and Women

Alkhidmat Foundation has rolled out Bano Qabil 2.0, a bold initiative offering completely free IT and digital skills training to young people and women who may otherwise be locked out of Pakistan’s fast-growing tech economy.

The program, which opened registrations this week, has already drawn over 6,000 applicants, signaling both demand and desperation for affordable digital learning pathways. But organizers stress that Bano Qabil 2.0 is more than another skills bootcamp; it is a chance to shift the career trajectories of students, graduates, job seekers, and even housewives who want to earn from home.

Free IT Courses: For Housewives to Hackathons

One of the program’s standout features is its inclusivity. Women in particular face barriers, whether cultural or financial, to pursuing tech careers. With Bano Qabil 2.0, women can learn freelancing, build digital confidence, and start earning without stepping outside her front door.

By designing flexible courses in areas like web development, digital marketing, video editing, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and even basic AI tools, the initiative recognizes that not everyone’s journey begins at a university campus.

The Skills Pakistan’s Market Demands

The curriculum is tightly aligned with Pakistan’s shifting job market. From mobile app development using Flutter & Dart to cybersecurity basics, participants gain exposure to the very skills global clients and local employers are hunting for.

Alkhidmat officials argue that such targeted learning can help address Pakistan’s growing skills gap. Despite boasting a youth bulge, with 64% of the population under 30, the country continues to underperform in IT exports, largely due to a lack of structured digital training.

Free But With Long-Term Impact

What makes Bano Qabil 2.0 unique is its no-cost entry point, at a time when private academies in Islamabad charge tens of thousands of rupees for the same certifications. Yet the vision extends beyond affordability.

The program is designed as a pipeline to professional growth and self-reliance. Graduates are expected not just to find jobs but also to launch their own freelancing careers, start digital businesses, and contribute to Pakistan’s digital economy.

Free IT Courses: Deadline Approaching Fast

Registrations for Bano Qabil 2.0 are open until October 15, 2025, but with the rush of early applications, seats are expected to fill quickly. Interested candidates can apply through www.banoqabilisb.pk.

ALSO READ: MoITT & PSEB Offer 6-Month Paid Internships for IT Graduates