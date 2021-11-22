Battlefield 2042 is the most poorly reviewed game on steam EA and Dice's large-scale FPS has racked up nearly 30k negative reviews

Although Battlefield 2042 has only been out for a few days, it is evident that players are dissatisfied. DICE’s current game is the eighth-worst-rated title in Steam’s history. The game is ranked on the Steam250 “Hall of Shame” website, which compiles user reviews from Steam (as opposed to opinions from critics).

Players have complained about broken vehicles, terrible hitboxes, sluggish PC performance, bullet registration and accuracy issues, a lack of features, and more since the game’s release. BF 2042, despite receiving a day one patch, is still in terrible form.

“An unacceptably poor start for a AAA title. “It’s a pity,” one reviewer said succinctly.

“I’ve played every PC Battlefield game from the original BF1942 and I can easily claim that this is the worst entry in the series to date,” another said. “The problems are inexhaustible.

“Battlefield 2042 launches on good ground, but failed terribly” giving the game 2 out of 5 stars. “Josh said on steam Battlefield 2042 review,

Battlefield 2042 has garnered over 33,000 reviews on Steam. Players have described the game as “a cash grab,” “disrespectful,” and “unfinished,” according to the game’s page. The game simply does not give the type of experience that fans of the franchise have grown to anticipate.

Many people complained about Hazard Zone mode during the game’s early access period, calling it “boring and worthless.” At debut, there were also reservations about the lack of in-game voice chat.

DICE intends to gradually expand its FPS, thereby considering it as a live service. We don’t yet know what it will look like, how the studio will handle a regular cadence of material releases, or how the combat pass will go, but we’ll find out in due time.