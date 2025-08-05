Battlefield 6 is bringing some big changes to how players find and join matches. One of the most talked-about features of Battlefield 6 is its skill-based matchmaking, commonly known as SBMM. However, this system will not work exactly like it does in other games. Dice, the developer behind the Battlefield series, has shared some important details to clear up confusion.

Battlefield 6 Will Have SBMM and Server Browser — But With a Twist

SBMM is a system where players are matched with others of similar skill levels. While it sounds fair, it often leads to very competitive lobbies, which can take the fun out of casual gaming. This is something fans of other shooters like Call of Duty have complained about for years.

When Battlefield 6 was confirmed to include SBMM, many players expressed concern. They feared the same high-pressure experience would come to Battlefield. But Dice has assured fans that skill level is only one part of the matchmaking process.

Instead of relying only on skill, Battlefield 6 will also consider:

Ping (the connection speed between player and server)

Location of the player

Server availability and population

Skill level

This mix of factors is meant to create balanced matches without making the game too intense. So, while SBMM is there, it won’t dominate the matchmaking system.

Another major change is the removal of the traditional server browser from the core game modes. In older Battlefield games, players could pick and choose which server they wanted to join. That’s no longer the case — unless you’re using Battlefield Portal.

What Is Battlefield Portal?

Battlefield Portal is a new feature that lets players create and join custom experiences. It’s a place for user-generated content (UGC), where players can build their own game modes and rules. And yes, a full server browser will be available here.

According to producer Alexia Christofi, Portal will allow players to:

Search for specific servers

Filter different game types

Earn full XP while playing custom matches

While this is a great tool, Portal is not a full replacement for traditional matchmaking. Many players will still miss the option to manually choose their servers in regular modes.

Final Thoughts

Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be a solid entry in the series. From impressive gameplay reveals to community-focused updates, the game seems to be on the right path. But the inclusion of SBMM and the removal of a full server browser have left some players unsure.

Whether these systems will work as intended remains to be seen. The upcoming Open Beta will be the real test. For now, Dice’s transparency is a good sign, and many fans are hopeful.

What are your thoughts on SBMM and the Portal-only server browser? Let’s see how it all plays out when the beta drops.

See Also: Switch 2 Owners Can Play Borderlands 4 on October 3